Here’s some positive news after a chaotic weekend. DaBaby is pushing back against online claims linking him to a MAGA themed Valentine’s Day event, calling the reports completely untrue.

The North Carolina rapper addressed the rumors directly on X on Saturday, Jan. 24, labeling the chatter “fake news.” He made it clear that politics are not part of his lane and urged fans not to get caught up in the speculation. “Don’t take the bait!” DaBaby added.

Anything mentioning my name & politics right now is fake news.



Dont take the bait!🙅🏾‍♂️



“POP DAT THANG” out now🎯#BEMOREGRATEFUL THE ALBUM 💿

NEXT FRIDAY🔥🔥🔥



PRE-SAVE THE ALBUM NOW❗️ — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) January 24, 2026

The controversy began after conservative influencer CJ Pearson shared a flyer on his Instagram Story suggesting DaBaby would perform at the event. The image spread rapidly across social media, sparking backlash and criticism toward the rapper. Shortly after DaBaby’s post denying the claim, the flyer was removed from Pearson’s account.

Pearson has not clarified whether the post was meant seriously or as a joke, and he has yet to confirm if any performance was ever discussed. While the rumor proved unfounded, DaBaby joins a list of hip hop artists who have faced scrutiny over alleged connections to the MAGA movement. Snoop Dogg and Nelly have previously drawn criticism for performing at events tied to the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, DaBaby received unexpected praise from A$AP Rocky that cut through the online noise. During an appearance on The Questlove Show while promoting his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb, the Harlem rapper offered a strong endorsement.

“Shoutouts to DaBaby man, he’s one of the illest MCs and lyricists I know,” Rocky said.

The comment quickly shifted conversation, spotlighting DaBaby’s skills as an artist rather than the controversy surrounding him.