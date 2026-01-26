Multi-Grammy Award nominee DaBaby returns with his new single “POP DAT THANG,” continuing a steady rollout as he builds momentum toward his upcoming album BE MORE GRATEFUL, arriving January 30.

With “POP DAT THANG,” DaBaby leans into fast-paced, club-ready production designed for late-night environments. The record plays like a strip-club anthem, driven by heavy bounce and high energy. Over the up-tempo beat, DaBaby raps about a woman who immediately commands his attention through her movement, confidence, and presence on the floor.

The release follows a consistent run of singles, including “DON’T INSULT ME” featuring Twin, “PAPER LOW,” “OUT YA BUSINESS,” “PBJT,” and “LETTER TO MY YN.” Several of the records have arrived with visuals that deepen their themes. The video for “DON’T INSULT ME,” directed by Nick Mays, stars DaBaby alongside his daughter Twin and explores identity and perception. A black-and-white visual for “OUT YA BUSINESS” places him in a school setting, while “LETTER TO MY YN” features his nephew Messiah and focuses on guidance and accountability.

As anticipation builds, fans can now pre-save BE MORE GRATEFUL. Beyond music, DaBaby continues his charitable efforts through DaBaby Cares, an initiative focused on mental health awareness launched in honor of his late brother.

With over 25 billion streams and 53 Billboard Hot 100 entries, DaBaby continues shaping his next chapter with focus and consistency.