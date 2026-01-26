Michael B. Jordan is reflecting on a deeply personal milestone after earning his first-ever Academy Award nomination for SINNERS. The actor revealed that his initial reaction was an emotional call to his mother, marking a full-circle moment in his career.

“My mom was my first call. It was great. A lot of tears and the reason why I’m even in this industry and why I’m acting at all — why that was even an idea. To talk to the woman who started it all first meant the world,” Jordan said.

The nomination represents a major achievement for the actor, who has spent years building a critically respected body of work across film and television. For Jordan, the recognition carried added weight because of the support system that helped shape his journey.

As awards season continues, the moment underscores the personal significance behind the professional success.