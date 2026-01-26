The National Basketball Players Association issued a forceful statement after another fatal shooting in Minneapolis by federal agents, joining calls for justice and solidarity with protesters. The NBPA said, “Following the news of yet another fatal shooting in Minneapolis, a city that has been on the forefront of fight against injustices, NBA players can no longer remain silent.”

The comment came as tension escalates following the death of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis during an immigration enforcement operation. Pretti’s killing is the second fatal federal shooting in the city this month, following the death of Renee Good earlier in January under similar circumstances.

The NBPA added that “Now more than ever, we must defend the right to freedom of speech and stand in solidarity with the people in Minnesota protesting and risking their lives to demand justice.”

The union also extended condolences to the families of Pretti and Good, emphasizing concern for community safety and civil liberties amid ongoing protests. Local officials, residents, and civil rights advocates have widely condemned the shootings, placing focus on demands for accountability, transparency, and protection for civilians during federal operations.