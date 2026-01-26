Pharrell Williams is facing a new lawsuit filed by his former Neptunes partner Chad Hugo, who claims he was pushed out of their shared business interests and denied royalties tied to N.E.R.D. projects. The suit alleges Hugo is owed up to $1 million in connection with album revenue and other earnings.

According to the filing, Pharrell “engaged in self-dealing, concealed material information, and … diverted revenues owed to [Chad Hugo],” with the conduct described as “willful, fraudulent, and malicious.” Hugo says he has not received his rightful share of income connected to The Neptunes or N.E.R.D., including proceeds from album sales, touring, and merchandise.

The lawsuit also states that Hugo repeatedly requested access to financial records beginning in 2021. Those requests were allegedly ignored or met with incomplete information, which his attorney says “constitutes a breach of the operating agreement.” Estimated damages range from “$325k–$575k,” with “potential damages” exceeding “$750k–$1M.”

Hugo further outlines his creative contributions to the partnership, stating, “[Chad Hugo] served as principal composer, arranger, multi-instrumentalist, and producer… while Defendant Williams more frequently appeared as the public-facing member of the duo.”

The case adds a legal chapter to the legacy of one of hip hop and pop music’s most influential production teams.