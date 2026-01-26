Federal prosecutors are sharpening their case against Lil Durk as his upcoming trial approaches, with new details emerging about the government’s theory that the Chicago rapper orchestrated a plot to kill Quando Rondo. While the allegations have been public for some time, an exclusive report from AllHipHop indicates prosecutors are now outlining more specific claims tied to the alleged motive, recruitment, and financial incentives behind the attack.

According to the report, federal authorities allege that Durk placed a $1 million bounty on Quando Rondo in 2022. The claim reportedly appears in newly filed court documents ahead of trial and is expected to be supported by witness testimony. Prosecutors say the witness will detail the circumstances surrounding the alleged bounty, the planning that followed, and the shooting that targeted Rondo later that year.

Durk and his legal team have pushed for prosecutors to disclose the full scope of their case before trial, including the government’s theory and evidence. Prosecutors, however, have pushed back, arguing that the defense is not entitled to a detailed preview of their strategy. Instead, they maintain that the existing indictment and disclosed evidence already provide sufficient notice of the charges Durk faces. Federal attorneys also pointed to alleged recruitment efforts and rewards given after the shooting as further indication that Durk was aware of and involved in the alleged plot.

The case centers on long standing tensions between Durk and Quando Rondo that prosecutors say trace back to 2020, when King Von, a close associate of Durk, was killed during a confrontation involving members of Rondo’s circle. Authorities allege that in response, Durk sought retaliation and promised to reward anyone who carried out an attack on Rondo. Prosecutors claim that members of Durk’s inner circle, including Marcus “Muwop” Wilson, helped spread the word and recruit individuals willing to act.

In August of 2022, a group of men opened fire on Quando Rondo in Los Angeles. Rondo survived the shooting, but his close friend and cousin Lul Pab was killed. Prosecutors argue that this attack was the direct result of the alleged bounty and recruitment efforts. They further allege that Durk provided rewards to the shooters after the incident, including cash, jewelry, and public recognition through music. Under federal law, prosecutors argue that these alleged payments and benefits qualify as “anything of value,” a key element in what they describe as a straightforward case.

Durk has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was arrested in October 2024 and remains in custody as he awaits trial, which is scheduled to begin on April 21. His legal team has consistently denied the allegations and is expected to challenge both the credibility of cooperating witnesses and the interpretation of circumstantial evidence presented by the government.

As the trial date nears, the case continues to draw intense attention from the music industry and legal observers alike. The prosecution’s decision to publicly outline a specific dollar amount tied to the alleged bounty marks a significant escalation in the narrative surrounding the case. Whether those claims hold up under cross examination and jury scrutiny remains to be seen.

For now, Lil Durk remains behind bars, maintaining his innocence as federal prosecutors prepare to argue that the alleged plot, recruitment process, and rewards form a connected chain of events leading to the deadly 2022 shooting.