Whelp, R. Kelly remains incarcerated at a federal correctional facility in Butner, North Carolina, where the singer has now spent nearly two years behind bars with little indication of a path toward release.

But his release date is far off. Like, real far.

Recent reporting points to a release date roughly 19 years from now. So unless he’s released for some reason or another, he won’t be out until 2045-ish.

At 59, the chances of a significant reduction appear slim.

Court records show that Kelly has continued to press forward with last-ditch legal efforts. In August 2025, he filed a motion seeking to disqualify the U.S. Attorney’s Office from his case. That request was quickly denied by Judge Martha Pacold, who labeled the attempt “extreme” and found no legal basis to support it.

Other motions, including requests for a new trial and immediate home confinement, have also been rejected. With those rulings, Kelly’s remaining legal avenues have largely closed, leaving his sentence unchanged.

While confined, Kelly has stayed connected to music. An audio clip recorded from prison over Chris Brown’s “It Depends” recently circulated online, drawing attention after Brown and producer Teddy Riley shared it publicly. Riley marked Kelly’s birthday with a message that reignited debate over the singer’s legacy.

“Still the King of R&B Bar None!!! Can’t wait for y’all to hear the new music!!!” Riley wrote.

The response was polarized, reflecting ongoing tension between Kelly’s past influence and the crimes that ended his career.

Kelly is serving a 30-year federal sentence following convictions for racketeering and the sexual exploitation of minors in trials held in New York in 2021 and Chicago in 2022. His story now continues far from the stage, within prison walls.