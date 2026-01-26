Ray J has opened up about a serious health scare, revealing new details after a recent hospital stay.

First off, we’re glad Ray J is on the mend!

Here’s the link from Ray J’s IG

The singer and reality television star was hospitalized several weeks ago after suffering from severe pneumonia and heart-related pain. Now recovering at home, Ray J addressed fans directly in an Instagram video, offering a candid update on his condition. He disclosed that his heart is currently functioning at a significantly reduced level.

“My heart’s only beating like 25%, but as long as I stay focused and stay on the right path, then everything will be all right. So thank you for all your prayers,” Ray J said.

Alongside the health update, Ray J also used the moment to highlight his business ventures. He confirmed that his reality TV streaming platform, Tronix Network, is moving forward through a partnership with Zeus and teased upcoming developments.

“Big announcements are on the way. Tronix Network is back in full effect,” he said.

This is not the first time Ray J has dealt with a life-threatening illness. In 2021, he revealed that a previous battle with pneumonia nearly took his life, a statement that has resurfaced amid concern over his latest hospitalization. That history has added gravity to the current situation, prompting an outpouring of support from fans.

Pneumonia is a serious infection that affects the lungs and can range from mild to life-threatening, particularly for individuals with underlying health conditions. Ray J’s update underscores the ongoing challenges he faces as he focuses on recovery while balancing public life and business commitments.