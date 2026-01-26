Rihanna Reacts as A$AP Rocky’s ‘DON’T BE DUMB’ Eyes No. 1 Debut

Rihanna is proudly celebrating A$AP Rocky’s latest career milestone. Following early chart projections for his new album DON’T BE DUMB, the global superstar took to X to share her excitement in a post that quickly caught fire online.

“Just me here to let yall know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM!!! Aaahhhhhh hah! 🤪 DONT BE DUMB!!!” Rihanna wrote, amplifying the moment as fans flooded social media with reactions.

According to industry projections, DON’T BE DUMB is expected to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 123,000 units sold in its first week. If confirmed, the debut would mark A$AP Rocky’s first chart-topping album in over a decade, making the moment especially significant for longtime fans.

The album’s anticipated No. 1 arrival reflects renewed momentum for Rocky, whose return has been closely watched across hip hop and pop culture. Rihanna’s public celebration added an extra layer of visibility, turning the chart news into a viral pop culture moment.

Final Billboard rankings will be released later this week, but anticipation remains high as DON’T BE DUMB positions itself for a major debut and a headline-making return to the top.