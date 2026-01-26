Global music collective Soulection celebrated its 15-year anniversary with a historic 15-hour takeover of Club Space Miami, transforming the venue into a three-room showcase of sound, culture, and community. The sold-out event ran from Friday night into Saturday afternoon on Soulection’s official birthday, marking a major milestone for the influential platform.

Founded in 2011 by DJ and creative director Joe Kay, Soulection curated an international lineup spanning R&B, soul, Afrobeats, jazz, house, and electronic music. Joe Kay headlined with a special sunset-to-sunrise set on the Space Terrace, delivering a performance that reflected both the collective’s roots and its future direction.

Crown Royal Marquis partnered with Soulection for the celebration, launching its national debut in Miami during the late-night event. The collaboration highlighted shared values of music, connection, and culture while toasting 15 years of Soulection’s global impact.

The marathon experience featured standout sets from Jayda G, Kokoroko, Sango, Benji B, J.Rocc, Silent Addy, Ape Drums, and more, with each room curated to reflect Soulection’s genre-blending ethos. Over the years, Soulection has grown from an online radio show into a worldwide movement, helping introduce artists like Brent Faiyaz, Snoh Aalegra, Daniel Caesar, and Kaytranada to global audiences.

The Club Space takeover honored Soulection’s legacy while setting the tone for its next chapter.