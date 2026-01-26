What could be better than good music? This magical power can turn the most boring routine into a dynamic pastime, bring a smile to a sad face, and add explosive emotions to good news. So it’s great that today at PayPal casino there are games dedicated to this theme. To develop a vibe of freedom and fun, we decided to create a hip-hop playlist and put together a collection of slots committed to street music and party culture. The results can be seen below.

Street Dance Show — feel the rhythm

For some reason, the dance culture of street gangs is often attributed to eastern metropolises. Perhaps this is because it was there that dance machines first appeared, becoming a real hit among young people. Such dances quickly grew into something more — real battles on special platforms. The game Street Dance Show, which appeared in PayPal casino in 2019, is dedicated to such competitions. By collecting winning combinations of arrows and colourful dancers, players can launch a bonus round with Multipliers to see a real battle set to fiery music. Hip-hop fans will appreciate both the style of the slot and its characteristics — the RTP reaches 97.5%, and the maximum win is unlimited.

B-Boy’s Street — add more movements in casino PayPal

Hip-hop is a broader culture that includes many musical and dance styles. Elements of breakdancing and rap have always been part of it, as have trends for cool sneakers, huge headphones and bold graffiti. It is this vibe that PayPal casino brings to life in the B-Boy’s Street slot, released in 2020. The playing field will be littered with symbols of this culture, and the bonus round will take place under an epic breakbeat. The main feature of the game is the bonus wheel, which not only pays out winnings but also determines which element the street dancers will perform. The slot’s characteristics are also very impressive — an RTP of 98.11% is very high for games of this type, as is the maximum win of x7,500.

HipHopPop — almost perfect vibe

This pokie best conveys the freedom and mood of street culture. It appeared in PayPal casinos in 2022, and is still played today for its bright symbols, themed music and famous features. The playing field will grow with each win, removing winning symbols and replacing them with new ones thanks to the cascade mechanic. What’s more, each avalanche of symbols will increase the Multiplier so that users can win even more money at this night-time party. And although the game’s RTP is not as impressive as in the two previous versions, the potential to win up to 50,000 times one’s bet is still a good motivation for prize hunters.

Rave Party Fever — real drive in PayPal casinos

The vision of hip-hop culture evolved along with its audience, and over time, spontaneous parties became not enough. People began to organise full-fledged raves, filled with street music from colourful DJs and dancing of all forms and styles. This is exactly the development that can be seen in this slot, published by online casino PayPal in 2023. In our opinion, this is the most dynamic game with the coolest musical accompaniment. Winning combinations on the field show the real work of a DJ, who adds Wilds to the reels with a light swipe of a record. RTP is 96.73%, the maximum win is x5,000, and best of all, the game is designed to be played on mobile phones.

Feel the Bit — modern hit

We decided to finish this selection of hip-hop slots with the most modern release — PayPal casinos Australia published it for the first time in 2024, but it is still in the TOP of the best thanks to its original design and idea. Players can choose the track that will accompany the spinning reels and watch how the music changes dynamically depending on the winning combinations on the grid. This dynamic is emphasised by street dancers in unusual costumes, performing more complex moves during big payouts and in the bonus game. By the way, any slot bonus can be purchased in a special menu without reducing the RTP from 96.20% and maintaining the payout potential of up to x10,000.

How to choose the pokie for bet in PayPal casino

Of course, when choosing a slot with the favourite theme, it is necessary to focus not only on the visual and musical components, although they are very important. To choose the perfect game for both mood and high odds, it is worth paying attention to the main parameters:

RTP — the king of everything.

Maximum win.

Bonuses.

As for PayPal casinos themselves, the main thing is to check for a licence and good reviews. This guarantees that the chosen game will pay out winnings fairly and that the punter will be able to withdraw them to their favourite e-wallet.

The article contains information provided by a gambling expert Ivan Pervoy.