On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Marchand, known to the world as Foxy Brown, released her sophomore album Chyna Doll on the Violator and Def Jam imprint. Riding the momentum of her breakout run, the project followed Foxy’s appearance on The Firm album alongside Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as the massive success of her 1996 debut Ill Na Na.

Chyna Doll made history upon release, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. At the time, Foxy became only the second female rapper to accomplish that feat, following Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill just one year earlier.

Powered by production from Kanye West, D Dot, Irv Gotti, Lil Rob, Swizz Beatz, and Foxy’s unapologetically bold lyricism, the album delivered both commercial impact and cultural presence, eventually selling over one million copies.

Standout records like “Bonnie And Clyde Part II” featuring Jay Z showcased Foxy’s lyrical chemistry with elite peers, while the unexpected collaboration “Ride Down South” alongside 8 Ball, MJG, Too Short, and Juvenile highlighted her versatility and willingness to bridge regional sounds. The album reflected Foxy’s confidence at the height of her powers and her ability to move seamlessly across different corners of Hip Hop.

Salute to Foxy Brown, Young Gavin, and the entire Def Jam team for delivering a defining chapter in Hip Hop history.