Asake and Wizkid are making streaming history in Nigeria. Their collaborative single “Jogodo” delivered a record-breaking debut on Spotify Nigeria, earning 1.388 million streams in its first day. The release now stands as the highest single-day total ever for a duo or collaborative song on the platform in the country.

The momentum continued throughout the week, with “Jogodo” also setting a new all-time benchmark for first-week streams in Spotify Nigeria history at 6.632 million. The success extended beyond Spotify as their joint project REAL, Vol. 1 – EP dominated global charts.

The EP charted in 105 countries on Apple Music and became the first African EP to reach No. 1 on the UK Apple Albums Chart. All four tracks from REAL Vol. 1 also swept the top spots on the Apple Music Nigeria Top Songs chart.

Wizkid and Asake have joined forces once again with the release of their new single “Jogodo.” The track arrives as the lead offering from their upcoming joint project, REAL, Vol. 1, and sets the tone for one of the most anticipated collaborations in Nigerian music.

Smooth, infectious, and soulful, “Jogodo” is driven by pulsing percussion and bold brass arrangements. Rooted in Nigerian Pidgin, the song plays on the meaning of “Jogodo,” a term associated with being intoxicated or under the influence. Wizkid and Asake trade verses effortlessly, blending their distinct vocal styles into a seamless exchange that highlights their natural chemistry.

“Working on this record with Asake came naturally,” Wizkid said. “We speak the same musical language.”

Asake echoed that sentiment, adding, “When Wizkid and I collaborate, it feels special because it’s coming from a real place of friendship, mutual respect, and love for our culture.”