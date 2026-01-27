King Combs’ recent album release celebration in Atlanta was meant to focus on new music, but the conversation quickly shifted once longtime tensions resurfaced online. The 27 year old performer, born Christian Combs, appeared at Opium to mark the release, only for the moment to become entangled in an ongoing digital dispute involving 50 Cent.

Shortly after the appearance, 50 Cent reposted a clip showing King Combs attempting to start a “Bad Boy” chant that did not connect with the crowd. Adding commentary of his own, he wrote, “Damn his timing was just a little off. ” The post spread rapidly, drawing attention well beyond the event itself.

King Combs answered publicly and directly in the comments. “The real reason why this senior citizen Curtis is angry and keeps posting me is cuz his BM [laughing emoji],” he wrote, escalating the exchange and pointing toward deeper personal history.

That remark referenced Daphne Joy, 50 Cent’s former partner, whose name recently appeared in legal filings tied to Sean “Diddy” Combs. In March 2024, producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a lawsuit alleging Joy received money from Diddy for sex work. Joy denied the allegation in a statement, saying, “The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney.”

Joy, an actress, model, and entrepreneur, dated 50 Cent beginning in 2011. They share a son, Sire, born in September 2012. As scrutiny continues, she has maintained her professional presence.

The latest exchange highlights how quickly moments meant to celebrate music can turn into public flashpoints. In today’s hip hop landscape, personal history and social media often collide in real time.