Ahead of Bad Bunny’s Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, the NFL and Bad Bunny have announced a special two-part merchandise collection that merges football, music, and global culture.

Created in collaboration with Ceremony of Roses, the limited-edition release is split into two capsules, each representing a key moment in Bad Bunny’s journey to the Super Bowl stage. The rollout also marks a historic first: official NFL-licensed Super Bowl merchandise will feature Spanish translations of the Super Bowl branding.

The first drop, titled The Fans or Concho Collection, is out now. Inspired by the Puerto Rican toad Bad Bunny frequently embraces, the capsule includes apparel and New Era hats for all 32 NFL teams, along with a collectible Concho plushie keychain.

The second release, the “Super Tazón” Collection, will debut February 8 following the halftime performance, with exact timing to be announced. The capsule reimagines the term Super Bowl in Spanish, a phrase commonly used in Puerto Rico and across Latin America, and is designed to capture the energy and cultural impact of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX performance. Additional details will be revealed after the show.

The collection reflects the NFL’s expanding commitment to global audiences through fashion, music, and cultural storytelling.