Cardi B Curses Out 4-Year-Old Girl Over Patriot’s Pick

Cardi B is facing backlash after a comment she made toward a four-year-old girl went viral following an NFL playoff prediction. What the rapper appeared to intend as a joke quickly drew criticism once the clip circulated online.

The incident stems from a popular family-friendly social media series called Trust the Toddler, created by Anthony Donatelli and his daughter, Reese Donatelli. In the videos, Reese, who is four, picks NFL winners based on lighthearted reasoning, such as team colors or mascots she likes. Donatelli explained in a Los Angeles Times interview that his daughter’s choices are intentionally playful, noting that she once picked the Packers simply because she likes cheese.

Ahead of an AFC Divisional playoff game, Reese selected the New England Patriots to defeat the Houston Texans. When Cardi B saw the pick, she reacted on social media with a comment that included profanity directed at the child, joking that Reese’s prediction would bring bad luck to the Patriots. Cardi immediately tried to walk back the remark, apologizing and saying she did not mean it, but the clip had already spread.

Father calls out Cardi B after she swore at his 4-year-old who picks the football helmet of the team she thinks would win.



“That's my daughter… She's 4 years old. This is a lighthearted, family-friendly video where she randomly picks football helmets. Please don't direct… pic.twitter.com/xtYsB2Gk5Z — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 25, 2026

Donatelli publicly addressed the comment, reminding viewers that Reese is a child and that the series is meant to be harmless entertainment. “That’s my daughter. She’s four years old. This is a lighthearted, family friendly video where she randomly picks football helmets,” he said in a response shared by Complex. “Please don’t direct profanity toward a child.”

The reaction online was swift, with many users criticizing Cardi B for crossing a line, even if the comment was made in jest. Others noted that the rapper’s attempt at humor fell flat given the age of the child involved.

Ironically, the situation gained even more attention after the Patriots went on to defeat both Houston and the Denver Broncos, advancing to Super Bowl LX, where they are set to face the Seattle Seahawks. The game will take place on February 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

In his interview with the Los Angeles Times, Donatelli also revealed that this was far from the worst response he and his daughter have received since the series gained popularity. He said they have been targeted by gamblers demanding money back and even received death threats over Reese’s picks. “It’s nuts,” he said. “We don’t want anybody or anything to ruin what Reese and I have created and how we bond.”

What began as a lighthearted sports moment ultimately highlighted how quickly online reactions can escalate, especially when children are involved.