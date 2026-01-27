Grammy-winning artist and global innovator Chance the Rapper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for an evening that connected his groundbreaking past with his forward-looking present.

During the interview, Chance reflected on the impact of Coloring Book, released in 2016, and how the project reshaped the music industry and independent artistry. He also spoke about how recent global experiences have influenced his creative evolution, including travels to art fairs in Venice and participation in the Black Star Line Festival in Accra. Those journeys, along with his study of Marcus Garvey’s historic shipping line, helped shape the foundation of his critically acclaimed new album, Star Line.

The appearance concluded with a striking performance of “The Negro Problem.” Framed as a piece of performance art, the set confronted themes of systemic inequality, maternal healthcare risks facing Black women, and the over-policing of Black youth. As Chance delivered the record’s heavy subject matter, visual tableaus unfolded behind him, illustrating scenes that echoed the lyrics, from militarized urban realities to the lasting weight of generational trauma.

The moment underscored Chance the Rapper’s continued commitment to merging music, history, and social commentary on a national stage.