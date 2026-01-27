Cristina Payne Speaks Out After Corey Holcomb Assault

A viral surveillance video has sparked outrage and concern across the comedy world as comedian Cristina Payne reveals she is currently living in fear for her life following an attack by fellow comic Corey Holcomb.

The disturbing footage, which leaked last week, captures Holcomb striking Payne in the face outside of a comedy club. What began as a standard verbal sparring match has now evolved into a serious legal and safety matter.

From Roasting to Real-World Violence

According to Payne, the incident occurred while the two were “roasting” each other—a common tradition among comedians. However, she claims the lighthearted exchange turned dark when Holcomb grew genuinely angry. Beyond the physical strike caught on camera, Payne has come forward with even more chilling allegations.

In an emotional interview with TMZ, Payne stated that:

The intimidation was premeditated: She alleges Holcomb had been threatening to assault her for months leading up to the encounter.

She alleges Holcomb had been threatening to assault her for months leading up to the encounter. A weapon was involved: Payne claims that Holcomb was armed with a firearm during the confrontation.

Payne claims that Holcomb was armed with a firearm during the confrontation. She is currently in hiding: The comedian admitted she is now afraid to leave her house, citing the trauma of the attack and fear of further retaliation.

Public Backlash and Industry Reaction

As the footage circulates on social media, fans and colleagues have been quick to condemn the violence. Reactions on platforms like Rhymes with Snitch show a community divided by the shock of the event but united in concern for Payne’s safety. Many commenters highlighted Holcomb’s history of controversial and aggressive rhetoric, suggesting that this physical escalation, while shocking, follows a troubling pattern of behavior.

What’s Next?

While the surveillance video provides clear evidence of the physical strike, the allegations involving a firearm and months of prior threats elevate this from a simple altercation to a potential criminal case.

As of this report, Corey Holcomb has not released a formal statement regarding the leaked video or Payne’s specific claims. The comedy community continues to watch closely as Payne seeks accountability for the attack.

