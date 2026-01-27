Rising British-Sudanese songwriter and vocalist Elmiene has announced a Spring headline tour across North America and Europe as he prepares to release his long-awaited debut album, sounds for someone, arriving March 27 via Def Jam Recordings.

Promoted by Live Nation Urban, the North American leg marks Elmiene’s largest run to date, visiting 18 cities across the United States and Canada. The tour opens April 30 at St. Andrew’s Hall in Detroit and makes stops in Chicago, New York, Nashville, Atlanta, and more before concluding May 31 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. The tour resumes overseas on November 29 in Amsterdam, followed by dates in Paris, Berlin, London, Manchester, Bristol, Brussels, and beyond.

Known for emotionally resonant performances, whether piano or full-band, Elmiene has earned praise across platforms. His breakout COLORS session sparked viral attention, with one fan writing, “I’ve never heard of Elmiene before, but 30 seconds into this, I declared myself a fan.” NPR’s Bobby Carter later described his Tiny Desk performance as delivering “the knockout blow [with Elmiene] is that vintage voice.”

Elmiene recently released “Reclusive,” which has surpassed 500,000 Spotify streams and earned critical acclaim. Reflecting on the album process, he shared, “Making this album was painful… but most of all it was an important duty to myself that I needed to fulfil.”

Artist presales begin January 29, with general onsales starting January 30.