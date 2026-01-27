Forever Mine Music Festival makes its debut in Chicago this spring, celebrating the sounds that defined a generation while spotlighting where R&B and house music are headed next. The first-year festival takes over Union Park on May 23 and 24, transforming the space into a two-day celebration of music, culture, and community.

The lineup spans icons and innovators across three stages. The Main Stage delivers chart-topping hits and nostalgia-driven performances, with Saturday featuring Keyshia Cole, Kelly Rowland, Juvenile and The 400 Degreez Band, JoJo, Lloyd, Bobby V, and more. Sunday continues with Kaytranada, Monica, Shaggy, Mario, Mýa, Chingy, and Nina Sky.

The Warehouse Stage honors dance and club culture pioneers, while the Silent Disco Stage spotlights artists shaping Chicago’s current music scene through curated headphone sets. Power 92’s DJ Pharris will serve as the official host throughout the weekend.

“Chicago gave the world house music, and this city has always been where house and R&B intersect. That’s why we’re bringing them together at Forever Mine,” said co-owners Fernando Nieto and Miguel Torres. “We want to see a crowd of all ages singing the anthems that defined the early 2000s and are now finding new life with the next generation.”

Beyond the music, the festival features live art, Y2K-inspired photo moments, local food vendors, interactive activations, and VIP upgrades. Forever Mine runs from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily and is open to all ages, with free entry for kids five and under. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 30, at 12 p.m. CT.