The Coca Cola Company has unveiled a new global campaign tied to the FIFA World Cup, inviting fans around the world to embrace the emotional highs and lows that define football’s biggest stage. The initiative continues Coca Cola’s nearly five decade partnership with FIFA and its role as the official soft drink of FIFA World Cup 2026.

The campaign launches with “Bubbling Up”, the first of three Coca Cola films created for the tournament. The spot offers a preview of a new Coca Cola anthem featuring J Balvin, Amber Mark, Steve Vai, and Travis Barker. The full track celebrates the emotional spectrum of World Cup fandom and reimagines Van Halen’s classic “Jump” through a global, all star collaboration.

Throughout the campaign, Coca Cola highlights football’s drama, passion, and shared experiences, reinforcing its long standing connection to the sport. Arnab Roy, President of Coca Cola Global Category, said the campaign is designed to turn the energy of the World Cup into real connections, whether fans are watching online, at home, or in local bars.

Fans will experience the campaign through digital and on the ground activations, including the FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy Tour by Coca Cola, which offers close up access to football’s most iconic prize. Additional partnerships include collaborations with a legendary football manager, leading football media figures, and Panini.

Coca Cola will also roll out two additional films ahead of and during the tournament. Uncanned Emotions will spotlight fans’ reactions during major World Cup moments, while No Better Feeling will debut as the tournament begins, capturing Coca Cola’s presence through every emotional moment of the competition.

The brand is continuing its partnership with Panini through a custom sticker collection featuring players from top clubs and national teams, available in both physical and digital formats.

Coca Cola says this campaign marks just the beginning, with more immersive World Cup activations set to be revealed in the months ahead.