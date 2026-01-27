Kid Cudi has announced The Rebel Ragers Tour, a 30-plus city North American run celebrating the full scope of his career. Produced by Live Nation, the tour launches Tuesday, April 28 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix and travels through Atlanta, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, and more before closing June 27 in Chula Vista, California.

The tour spans Cudi’s evolution from early-defining records like “Day ’N’ Nite” and “Mr. Rager” to recent highlights, including “Maui Wowie” and his latest release, “Free.” Select dates will feature special guests M.I.A., Big Boi, A-Trak, me n ü, and Dot Da Genius presents GLKPRTY w/ Powers Pleasanton.

Beyond music, Cudi continues expanding his creative footprint with a New York Times bestselling memoir, a recent stand-up comedy debut, and an upcoming Paris visual art exhibition titled Echoes of the Past.

Artist presale begins Tuesday, January 27 at 10 a.m. local time, with presales for Citi, Mastercard, and American Express to follow. General onsale starts Friday, January 30 at 10 a.m. local via LiveNation.com. One dollar from every ticket sold will benefit The Big Bro Foundation.

THE REBEL RAGERS 2026 TOUR DATES:

Tue Apr 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre +#^

Wed Apr 29 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater+#^

Fri May 01 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater+#^

Sat May 02 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion#^

Tue May 05 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater+#^

Wed May 06 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre+#^

Fri May 08 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena+#^

Sat May 09 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre+#^

Tue May 12 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek+#^

Wed May 13 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater+#^

Fri May 15 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center+#^

Sat May 16 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center +# ^

Tue May 19 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater+#^

Fri May 22 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre+#^

Sat May 23 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre+#^

Tue May 26 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre+#^

Wed May 27 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater+#^

Fri May 29 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live+#^

Sat May 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden+#^

Tue Jun 02 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion+#^

Wed Jun 03 – Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre+#^

Fri Jun 05 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center+#%

Sat Jun 06 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater+#%

Mon Jun 08 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview+#%

Wed Jun 10 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center+#%

Fri Jun 12 – Denver, CO – JUNKYARD+#*

Sat Jun 13 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre+#*

Tue Jun 16 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre+#*

Fri Jun 19 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena+#*

Sat Jun 20 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater+#*

Tue Jun 23 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre+#*

Fri Jun 26 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena+#*

Sat Jun 27 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre+#*

+with special guest M.I.A

#with special guest Big Boi

^with special guest A-Trak

%with special guest me n ü

*with special guest Dot Da Genius presents GLKPRTY w/ Powers Pleasanton