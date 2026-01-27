Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Announce 2026 North American Tour

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire have announced a joint 2026 North American Tour, bringing two legendary acts together for a 26-city run produced by Live Nation. The tour will visit major markets, including Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles, before concluding in Austin at Moody Center on Friday, August 14.

Tickets will be available through multiple presale opportunities ahead of the general onsale. Citi cardmembers will have early access beginning Tuesday, January 27 at 10 a.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Additional presales will take place throughout the week, with the general onsale launching Friday, January 30 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

The tour will also offer VIP packages designed to enhance the concert experience. Options may include premium seating, access to a pre-show VIP Lounge, a limited-edition tour poster, and specially curated VIP merchandise. More details are available at vipnation.com.

Lionel Richie’s live show for the tour is created in partnership with Brian Burke Creative. The collaboration promises a celebration of timeless hits, musical excellence, and decades of cultural impact as both acts return to the road together.

LIONEL RICHIE AND EARTH, WIND & FIRE 2026 TOUR DATES:

Wed Jun 24 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

Fri Jun 26 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Jun 27 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Tue Jun 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Jul 01 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sat Jul 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sun Jul 05 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Wed Jul 08 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Jul 10 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena

Sat Jul 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Jul 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Thu Jul 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Sat Jul 18 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

Sun Jul 19 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 22 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

Fri Jul 24 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sat Jul 25 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Tue Jul 28 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Wed Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Jul 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Thu Aug 06 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Aug 08 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

Sun Aug 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

Tues Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Fri Aug 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center