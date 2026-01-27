Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire Announce 2026 North American Tour

Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire have announced a joint 2026 North American Tour, bringing two legendary acts together for a 26-city run produced by Live Nation. The tour will visit major markets, including Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles, before concluding in Austin at Moody Center on Friday, August 14.
Tickets will be available through multiple presale opportunities ahead of the general onsale. Citi cardmembers will have early access beginning Tuesday, January 27 at 10 a.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. Additional presales will take place throughout the week, with the general onsale launching Friday, January 30 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.
The tour will also offer VIP packages designed to enhance the concert experience. Options may include premium seating, access to a pre-show VIP Lounge, a limited-edition tour poster, and specially curated VIP merchandise. More details are available at vipnation.com.
Lionel Richie’s live show for the tour is created in partnership with Brian Burke Creative. The collaboration promises a celebration of timeless hits, musical excellence, and decades of cultural impact as both acts return to the road together.
LIONEL RICHIE AND EARTH, WIND & FIRE 2026 TOUR DATES:
Wed Jun 24 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena
Fri Jun 26 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Jun 27 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Tue Jun 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Wed Jul 01 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sat Jul 04 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sun Jul 05 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Wed Jul 08 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Jul 10 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena
Sat Jul 11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Tue Jul 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Thu Jul 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
Sat Jul 18 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum
Sun Jul 19 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 22 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena
Fri Jul 24 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sat Jul 25 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
Tue Jul 28 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center
Wed Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Fri Jul 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Mon Aug 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 06 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Sat Aug 08 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
Sun Aug 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
Tues Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center
Fri Aug 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center