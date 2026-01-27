In a tribute to one of the most electrifying careers in basketball history, Mitchell & Ness has officially launched the Derrick Rose Jersey Retirement Collection. Debuted on January 24, the release coincides with the retirement of Rose’s iconic jersey, celebrating his journey from Chicago standout to the youngest MVP in NBA history.

The collection is designed to capture Rose’s signature blend of grit and grace, offering fans and collectors a chance to own a piece of his enduring legacy.

The Centerpiece: Authentic and Swingman Jerseys

At the heart of the drop are three meticulously crafted Authentic jerseys. Priced at $300, these pieces are constructed with premium craftsmanship to mirror the exact on-court details from the most defining moments of Rose’s career.

For fans looking for a more accessible option that maintains high design standards, the collection also features three Swingman jerseys. Priced at $135, these jerseys offer the timeless Mitchell & Ness silhouette with the quality fans have come to expect from the heritage brand.

Lifestyle Apparel and Heritage Pieces

The collection extends beyond the hardwood, incorporating a full range of lifestyle apparel that reflects Rose’s influence on fashion and street culture. The assortment includes:

Varsity Jacket ($300): The standout lifestyle piece of the collection, blending classic athletic aesthetics with premium materials.

The standout lifestyle piece of the collection, blending classic athletic aesthetics with premium materials. Hoodies ($110) & Graphic T-shirts ($50): Casual staples featuring imagery and designs that pay homage to Rose’s MVP era.

Casual staples featuring imagery and designs that pay homage to Rose’s MVP era. Headwear: A variety of styles to round out the look, designed for daily wear.

Availability

True to Rose’s impact on the game, this is a limited-edition release. The Derrick Rose Jersey Retirement Collection is available exclusively at MitchellandNess.com. Given the deep connection fans have with “D-Rose,” these pieces are expected to move quickly while supplies last.

Whether you followed his explosive rise in Chicago or his resilient later years, this collection serves as a definitive celebration of a player who changed the game forever.