NBA Legend Paul Pierce Hit with Paternity Lawsuit Over Alleged Secret Son

Retired NBA champion Paul Pierce is facing legal action after a Los Angeles woman filed a paternity suit, alleging the former Boston Celtics star has refused to cooperate with DNA testing.

The lawsuit was filed on January 12 by Princess Santiago, a Los Angeles-based event director. According to documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Santiago is asking the court to legally compel the 48-year-old Hall of Famer to undergo genetic testing to confirm the father of her child.

Seeking Accountability

Santiago, who identifies her son as King, claims she attempted to handle the matter behind closed doors before turning to the legal system. In a public statement regarding the filing, she emphasized that her primary goal is securing the rights and truth for her son.

“I filed for paternity papers after multiple attempts to resolve this privately,” Santiago said. “Paul Pierce is the father of my son, King, and I am simply asking for a paternity test so the truth can be confirmed.”

She went on to clarify that the lawsuit is not a bid for the spotlight, but rather a move for parental responsibility.

“This isn’t about drama or attention — it’s about accountability and doing what’s right for my child,” she stated.

No Comment from the Pierce Camp

The retired small forward, nicknamed “The Truth,” has yet to issue a formal response to the allegations. TMZ reached out to Pierce’s legal representation, but his attorney declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Pierce, who enjoyed a storied 19-season career in the NBA and led the Celtics to a championship in 2008, has remained a prominent figure in the media since his retirement. If the court moves forward with Santiago’s request, Pierce could be forced to submit to the testing in the coming weeks.