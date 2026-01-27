The intersection of elite performance and cutting-edge technology is about to take center stage. As the world prepares for the big game on February 8, Oakley Meta is gearing up to showcase the next era of sports gear with its high-energy campaign, “Athletic Intelligence Is Here.”
Following the massive success of the Ray-Ban Meta collection, which has sold millions of units, Meta is expanding its wearable dominance through its partnership with EssilorLuxottica. While Ray-Ban brought AI glasses into the mainstream, Oakley Meta is specifically designed to transform the world of sport and fitness.
A Star-Studded Roster
The upcoming ad spots feature a powerhouse lineup of icons and athletes, including legendary filmmaker Spike Lee, NFL great Marshawn Lynch, and viral sensation iShowSpeed. Joining them are top-tier competitors like PGA Tour star Akshay Bhatia and Olympians Sky Brown, Kate Courtney, and Sunny Choi.
For Marshawn Lynch, the appeal of the Oakley Meta Vanguard is all about staying in the flow of the game.
“These Oakley Meta Vanguard glasses are hella smooth. The camera lets me make moves and stay connected, when I see it, I snap it! No more phone fumbling and missing the moment.”
Performance Meets POV
The Oakley Meta collection currently features two flagship styles:
- Oakley Meta Vanguard: Features a wrap-around Prizm™ lens and a centered, ultra-wide camera designed to capture action-packed moments hands-free.
- Oakley Meta HSTN: Blends classic Oakley design with Meta’s smart technology for a lifestyle-meets-performance look.
Beyond just capturing content, these glasses act as a real-time coach. With integrations for Garmin, Strava, Apple Health, and Health Connect, athletes can stay informed without breaking their stride. By simply saying, “Hey Meta, what’s my heart rate?” or “Hey Meta, how am I doing?” users receive instant audio updates, keeping their eyes on the road and off their screens.
Setting the Pace for the AI Era
Meta’s move into the athletic space is a strategic expansion of a category that is already seeing record-breaking growth. According to Alex Himel, VP of Wearables at Meta, the big game is the ultimate platform to prove the value of wearable AI.
“We’re proud to set the pace for the AI glasses category with our partners at EssilorLuxottica. Oakley Meta glasses help athletes and fans stay ahead, and the big game is the perfect stage for our roster of elite athletes to showcase the technology’s value and capture their unique point of view.”
As the majority of Oakley Meta buyers are new to the AI glasses category, the “Athletic Intelligence” campaign signals a major shift in how both professional athletes and everyday fans will experience the future of fitness.
Watch the video below