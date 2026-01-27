Pharrell Williams closed out Paris Men’s Fashion Week on a historic note, receiving one of France’s highest honors during a private ceremony at the Élysée Palace. The Grammy-winning artist, producer, and Louis Vuitton menswear creative director was officially named a Knight of the Légion d’honneur.

French President Emmanuel Macron personally presented the distinction, recognizing Williams for his cultural influence and contributions across music, fashion, and global creativity. The intimate ceremony brought together close friends, family, and notable guests from the worlds of music and culture.

Among those in attendance were Brigitte Macron, Pusha T, Future, and Quavo, who joined Williams in celebrating the milestone achievement. The honor marks another defining moment in Williams’ evolving legacy, reinforcing his impact beyond entertainment and into international cultural leadership.