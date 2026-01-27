Pharrell Williams continues to redefine the boundaries of menswear, turning the first day of Paris Fashion Week into a fully immersive architectural and musical event. On January 20, 2026, the creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear debuted his Fall/Winter 2026 collection, and he did so by quite literally bringing the house down.
An Immersive Glass Sanctuary
Diverging from traditional runway setups, Pharrell ushered guests into a sprawling garden of wildflowers centered around a massive, modern glass house. The structure was no mere facade; it featured a fully staged interior—including a bedroom, kitchen, and living room—complete with custom décor and sleek wooden finishes.
As bird sounds and soft piano notes filled the air, models navigated a winding path that took them through the yard and into the transparent home. The set served as a metaphor for “enduring expression,” highlighting the intersection of high fashion and domestic intimacy.
The Collection: Luxury Basics and Understated Elegance
While the Louis Vuitton monogram celebrated its 130th year, Pharrell chose a path of restraint for much of the collection. The runway was dominated by:
- Sophisticated Earth Tones: A palette of beige, brown, and soft greys anchored the looks.
- Pops of Color: Vibrant flashes of tomato red, pink, and green appeared on leather bomber jackets and parkas.
- Reimagined Icons: Highlights included an Art Nouveau-inspired Louis Vuitton trunk designed with a stained-glass aesthetic, along with clean, classic wool coats and button-downs with subtle sparkles.
A Soundtrack of Unreleased Hits
As with any Pharrell production, the music was as much of a draw as the clothing. The show featured a live choir and a star-studded playlist of unreleased music, including:
- Quavo: Premiered a new track titled “Hit-A-Lik.”
- A$AP Rocky: Debuted “Disturbing the P.”
- Jackson Wang & Pusha T: Collaborated on a new song called “Sex God.”
- John Legend: Performed “Pray For Ya.”
A Star-Studded Front Row
The garden was packed with the biggest names in entertainment, including SZA, Usher, Future, Kai Cenat, and Skepta. In a rare public sighting, Pharrell was also joined by his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and their four children, making the high-fashion spectacle a true family affair.
The show concluded with Pharrell himself walking the runway in a beige leather bomber and flared khaki pants, saluting his choir and guests. According to a joint statement from the brand and Williams, the collection was intended to evoke the “sartorial foundation of Louis Vuitton” through “lasting engineering and meaningful craftsmanship.”
Watch below.