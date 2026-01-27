Pharrell Williams continues to redefine the boundaries of menswear, turning the first day of Paris Fashion Week into a fully immersive architectural and musical event. On January 20, 2026, the creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear debuted his Fall/Winter 2026 collection, and he did so by quite literally bringing the house down.

An Immersive Glass Sanctuary

Diverging from traditional runway setups, Pharrell ushered guests into a sprawling garden of wildflowers centered around a massive, modern glass house. The structure was no mere facade; it featured a fully staged interior—including a bedroom, kitchen, and living room—complete with custom décor and sleek wooden finishes.

As bird sounds and soft piano notes filled the air, models navigated a winding path that took them through the yard and into the transparent home. The set served as a metaphor for “enduring expression,” highlighting the intersection of high fashion and domestic intimacy.

The Collection: Luxury Basics and Understated Elegance

While the Louis Vuitton monogram celebrated its 130th year, Pharrell chose a path of restraint for much of the collection. The runway was dominated by:

Sophisticated Earth Tones: A palette of beige, brown, and soft greys anchored the looks.

A palette of beige, brown, and soft greys anchored the looks. Pops of Color: Vibrant flashes of tomato red, pink, and green appeared on leather bomber jackets and parkas.

Vibrant flashes of tomato red, pink, and green appeared on leather bomber jackets and parkas. Reimagined Icons: Highlights included an Art Nouveau-inspired Louis Vuitton trunk designed with a stained-glass aesthetic, along with clean, classic wool coats and button-downs with subtle sparkles.

A Soundtrack of Unreleased Hits

As with any Pharrell production, the music was as much of a draw as the clothing. The show featured a live choir and a star-studded playlist of unreleased music, including:

Quavo: Premiered a new track titled “Hit-A-Lik.”

Premiered a new track titled “Hit-A-Lik.” A$AP Rocky: Debuted “Disturbing the P.”

Debuted “Disturbing the P.” Jackson Wang & Pusha T: Collaborated on a new song called “Sex God.”

Collaborated on a new song called “Sex God.” John Legend: Performed “Pray For Ya.”

A Star-Studded Front Row

The garden was packed with the biggest names in entertainment, including SZA, Usher, Future, Kai Cenat, and Skepta. In a rare public sighting, Pharrell was also joined by his wife, Helen Lasichanh, and their four children, making the high-fashion spectacle a true family affair.

The show concluded with Pharrell himself walking the runway in a beige leather bomber and flared khaki pants, saluting his choir and guests. According to a joint statement from the brand and Williams, the collection was intended to evoke the “sartorial foundation of Louis Vuitton” through “lasting engineering and meaningful craftsmanship.”

