PUMA Hoops and LaMelo Ball are teaming up with Universal Pictures for a high-energy collaboration inspired by the iconic Fast & Furious franchise. The limited PUMA x Fast & Furious collection delivers four bold sneaker designs across the MB.05, LaFrancé, and LaFrancé RNR silhouettes, blending the adrenaline of street racing with Melo’s signature on-court style.
Each release pulls directly from the film series’ most recognizable rides and settings. The LaFrancé RNR Charger nods to Dom Toretto’s legendary Dodge Charger with an all-black build and chrome accents. LaFrancé Miami channels Brian O’Conner’s Skyline through a silver-and-blue palette packed with Y2K attitude and custom graphics.
The MB.05 Miami draws inspiration from the Miami street-racing scene in 2 Fast 2 Furious, including Suki’s unforgettable pink car, complete with hot pink tones, floral detailing, and molded barbed wire. Rounding out the lineup, the MB.05 LA brings flame-inspired graphics, vibrant colors, and hidden LaMelo details for a street-ready look built for the hardwood.
Timed to the franchise’s 25th anniversary and NBA All-Star Weekend, the collection launches February 12 with footwear priced between $115 and $135. A full apparel range will also be available, including tees, hoodies, shorts, sweatpants, and jackets priced from $35 to $145.
To celebrate, PUMA Hoops will host an immersive All-Star Weekend pop-up in Los Angeles from February 12 through February 15 at 1046 S Figueroa Street.