To close AWS Rivals Week, the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves faced off Sunday night in the first of two games in as many nights. The matchup also marked a milestone moment for Stephen Curry.

The Warriors secured a 111 to 85 win over the Timberwolves, powered by Curry’s 26-point performance. With the outing, Curry passed John Havlicek’s 26,395 career points to move into 20th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He now sits tied with Paul Pierce for 19th at 26,397 points.

Golden State controlled the game nearly wire to wire, snapping a two-game slide. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 32 points and 11 rebounds, but the Timberwolves struggled to keep pace.

Curry’s impact extended beyond scoring. He added seven assists, four steals, and three three-pointers, pushing his season total to an NBA-best 167 made threes while shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc.

The performance reinforced Curry’s continued dominance and consistency as he climbs further up the league’s historic leaderboards.