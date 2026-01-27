In a series of candid reflections, supermodel and media mogul Tyra Banks has addressed the mounting criticism surrounding her long-running reality competition, America’s Next Top Model (ANTM). While the show was a pioneer in the early 2000s and a show girls of all ages looked up to, it has recently come under fire as resurfaced clips highlight what many now describe as a toxic environment and insensitive treatment of contestants.

Acknowledging “Off Choices”

As cultural standards have shifted, viewers rewatching the series have pointed out numerous “cringe-worthy” moments—ranging from body-shaming and pressuring contestants into dangerous situations to the controversial “biracial” photoshoot.

Tyra has notably taken to social media to acknowledge these criticisms, stating:

“Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you. Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”

Producer Responsibility

The show’s executive producer, Ken Mok, also weighed in, backing Tyra’s sentiment. He admitted that looking back at certain segments makes him “cringe” and noted that the creative decisions were made by an entire team, not just Tyra herself. “Please feel free to yell at me for some of the worst moments in ANTM history! Apologies to all,” Mok shared.

The Problematic Highlights

The renewed scrutiny focuses on several key areas that many argue haven’t aged well:

Medical and Dental Pressure: Most notably, the instance where Cycle 6 winner Dani Evans was pressured into closing the gap in her teeth to be more “marketable.”

Most notably, the instance where Cycle 6 winner Dani Evans was pressured into closing the gap in her teeth to be more “marketable.” Personal Tragedies as Entertainment: Instances where contestants were pushed to perform immediately after experiencing personal loss, such as Kahlen Rondot being asked to pose in a coffin shortly after a friend’s death.

Instances where contestants were pushed to perform immediately after experiencing personal loss, such as Kahlen Rondot being asked to pose in a coffin shortly after a friend’s death. Extreme Makeovers: The “infamous” makeover episodes, which often involved forced hair changes and dramatic emotional breakdowns that were used for ratings.

Moving Forward

The conversation around America’s Next Top Model serves as a stark reminder of how much the media landscape and our understanding of body positivity and workplace ethics have evolved. For Tyra, it appears that the current phase of her career involves reconciling her legacy as a trailblazer with the reality of the industry standards she once enforced. Salute to Tyra for acknowledging this difficult topic.

Watch the trailer below