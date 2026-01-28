Chris Brown Appears in London Court Ahead of October Assault Trial

Chris Brown returned over the pond to a London courtroom on Wednesday, Jan. 28, making a brief appearance at Southwark Crown Court as preparations continue for a criminal trial later this year tied to an alleged nightclub incident.

The 36 year old super star reining king of R&B is facing one charge of attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm, along with an alternative count of assault causing actual bodily harm. Prosecutors allege that Brown carried out an “unprovoked attack” on a music producer inside a London nightclub in 2023, accusing him of striking the individual with a bottle. Brown has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The hearing was short, with Brown speaking only to confirm his identity. He did not address the court further. His co defendant, Omololu Akinlolu, 39, also appeared and entered not guilty pleas. The two acknowledged one another with a brief handshake before standing side by side in the dock throughout the proceeding.

A limited number of supporters were present in the public gallery. Court officials confirmed that the case remains on track for trial in October. Both defendants were allowed to remain on bail, and the judge scheduled an additional hearing in April to resolve procedural matters.

Brown was granted bail in May after posting £5 million, roughly $6.9 million, a condition that allowed him to continue his Breezy Bowl XX international tour through October. Prosecutors did not contest the arrangement at the time.

The singer was arrested in Manchester last year after returning to the United Kingdom for the first time since the alleged incident. The complainant has not been publicly identified due to the ongoing case.

If the matter proceeds to trial as scheduled, it is expected to involve witness testimony and forensic evidence, with potential legal consequences that could significantly impact Brown’s career and travel ability.