Former Diddy Docuseries Participant Sues Netflix Over Portrayal

Another day, another lawsuit. This time a man featured in the Netflix docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning has filed a lawsuit challenging how his personal story was ultimately presented to viewers.

Get this, Clayton Howard, a former sex worker who appeared in the series, alleges that the finished episodes diverged sharply from what he shared during interviews. The project, produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, premiered last month and has generated ongoing attention for its examination of allegations involving Sean “Diddy” Combs. Howard now claims that post-production decisions reshaped his testimony without his approval, leaving audiences with an account he says does not reflect his reality.

Well, in legal filings reviewed by Billboard, Howard argues that the series reframed key elements of his experience, particularly concerning Cassie Ventura, whom he identifies as his primary trafficker. He contends that selective editing removed essential context and shifted the narrative in a way that altered public perception of both Ventura and himself. In the complaint, Howard states, “The defendants deliberately edited, distorted, and misrepresented plaintiff’s account to present Cassie Ventura as a victim while omitting critical evidence of plaintiff’s sex trafficking by Ventura. This misrepresentation has severely tarnished my reputation.”

What’s more, the lawsuit further alleges that the editorial approach was influenced by broader motivations. Howard claims his account was minimized to support a storyline aligned with Jackson’s well-documented feud with Combs, while avoiding allegations that might complicate the series’ commercial appeal.

Howard is seeking damages for reputational, emotional, and financial harm. He is also asking Netflix to add a disclaimer warning viewers that the program may not fully reflect the original testimony. Neither Netflix nor Jackson has publicly addressed the lawsuit, which is still pending.