Happy 58th Birthday Rakim! 5 Rappers That Made Careers Sounding Like The God MC

Born on this day in 1968, William Griffith Jr., known to the world as Rakim Allah, turns 58 and remains universally revered as one of the greatest emcees to ever touch a microphone. Often referred to as the God MC, Rakim fundamentally changed the art of rapping with his calm authority, internal rhyme patterns, and intellectual precision.

His groundbreaking debut album with DJ Eric B., Paid In Full, is not only a cornerstone of Hip Hop history but also an instructional blueprint that continues to educate generations of emcees and DJs. At a time when rap was still rooted in simple patterns and crowd commands, Rakim elevated the craft with layered bars, complex cadence, and a conversational flow that rewrote the rules of lyricism.

Rakim’s influence is woven deeply into the fabric of Hip Hop. Countless emcees across multiple eras have borrowed from his style, cadence, and philosophical approach to writing, with some building entire careers on foundations inspired by his work. His presence shifted the culture from performance-driven rapping to lyrical mastery, setting a gold standard that still defines excellence today.

As the saying goes, imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. In honor of the God MC’s birthday, The Source salutes Rakim Allah and the enduring impact he has had on the culture, from the golden era to the present day. His voice, vision, and vocabulary continue to guide Hip Hop forward, one bar at a time.

Grand Daddy I.U.

The late Long Island rapper Grand Daddy I.U., best known for his classic track “Something New,” made a significant mark in Hip-Hop with a style that bore an uncanny resemblance to Rakim. From his voice to his flow and cadence, I.U.’s delivery echoed the “God MC,” solidifying his place in the era while highlighting Rakim’s profound influence on the culture.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=88Z1RqwvK8w



King Sun

Standing tall at 6’8″, King Sun was known for raps deeply infused with Five Percent Nation vernacular. His commanding flow and vocal tone bore a striking resemblance to Rakim, and since his debut followed Rakim’s rise, fans and critics couldn’t help but draw immediate comparisons between their styles.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=o6MEufntUFQ

MC Rell

MC Rell embodied what Hip-Hop purists often referred to as a “biter,” mimicking Rakim so closely that it was nearly indistinguishable at times. From his cadence to his delivery—and even his wardrobe, famously replicating Rakim’s look from the Follow The Leader album cover—Rell’s imitation was blatant. Only true Rakim fans and Hip-Hop aficionados could immediately spot the difference between the copycat and the original 18th Letter. Unsurprisingly, Rell’s career failed to gain traction and was short-lived, as authenticity has always been the cornerstone of longevity in Hip-Hop.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=D5QhcPimSaM

Antoinette

Antoinette, a notable female emcee from the late ’80s and early ’90s, was often compared to Rakim due to her smooth flow and similar delivery style. She was known for using intricate rhymes and a laid-back cadence that mirrored the Rakim blueprint, particularly in her debut album Who’s the Boss?. While Antoinette brought her own personality and edge to the mic, her flow, especially in tracks like “I Got An Attitude,” had undeniable similarities to Rakim’s, with a methodical yet effortless delivery that made her stand out in a male-dominated era of Hip-Hop. Despite the comparisons, Antoinette carved out her own lane and is remembered as one of the pioneers of female emcees in Hip-Hop history.

Will Smith on “Summertime”

In possibly one of his most celebrated singles, “Summertime,” the lyrical funnyman Will Smith borrowed Rakim’s slow flow and monotone voice, a departure from his usual quirky, upbeat style that fans of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air would recognize. By adopting a smoother, more laid-back cadence, reminiscent of Rakim’s influence, Will captured the relaxed essence of the track while still keeping his own signature charm. The result was a summer anthem that stood out in contrast to much of the competitive, hard-hitting Hip-Hop of the era. Will’s ability to adapt his style while channeling Rakim’s influence solidified “Summertime” as a timeless classic in both the mainstream and Hip-Hop worlds.