Rep. Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown liquid during a town hall meeting Tuesday evening in North Minneapolis, prompting a swift security response and an arrest. The incident unfolded amid a heated discussion on immigration enforcement, where Omar called for abolishing ICE and impeaching DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

Representative Ilhan Omar was charged by a man and sprayed with an unknown substance while speaking at a town hall event in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/PBWS5moUyU — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 28, 2026

Authorities identified the suspect as 55 year old Anthony James Kazmierczak, who was tackled by security and taken into custody. He was later arrested on a charge of third degree assault and booked into jail. Officials said the substance used had a sour odor and remains unidentified. No injuries were reported.

Omar, a survivor of the war in Somalia, addressed the incident publicly and said she was unharmed. She emphasized that intimidation would not deter her work in Congress and thanked supporters for their concern. The episode drew reactions across the political spectrum, with many condemning the assault while others circulated unsubstantiated claims questioning the incident.

I’m ok. I’m a survivor so this small agitator isn’t going to intimidate me from doing my work.



I don’t let bullies win.



Grateful to my incredible constituents who rallied behind me. Minnesota strong. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 28, 2026

Speaking after the town hall, Omar underscored resilience in the face of threats and disruptions.

“Here’s the reality that people like this ugly man don’t understand; we are Minnesota strong and we will stay resilient in the face of whatever they might throw at us.”