Fanatics Sportsbook is stepping onto the biggest stage in sports advertising with help from Kendall Jenner. The fast-growing sportsbook has unveiled its first-ever Big Game commercial, marking Jenner’s debut in a Big Game ad with the campaign titled “Bet on Kendall.”

The spot is also the first release from Fanatics Studios, the new joint venture between Fanatics and OBB Media. Bolded, OBB’s branded entertainment division, served as the creative studio behind the campaign.

In the commercial, Jenner leans into the internet-fueled lore known as the Kardashian Kurse, the running joke that basketball players connected to her experience on court misfortune. Rather than dismiss the meme culture speculation, Jenner addresses it directly, referencing her past basketball relationships and reframing the narrative with humor. The ad presents a stylized mansion setting where Jenner explains how she has turned online theories into winning bets on Fanatics Sportsbook.

“The magic of this campaign is how Kendall Jenner transforms the lore of the Kardashian Kurse into something playful, participatory, and unmistakingly of the moment,” said Selena Kalvaria, Chief Marketing Officer at Fanatics Betting and Gaming. “With Fanatics’ unparalleled cultural influence in sports, ‘Bet on Kendall’ is the perfect way to bring Fanatics Sportsbook into the spotlight with Fanatics Studios and our incredible partners at OBB Media.”

“As our first official Fanatics Studios project since launch, ‘Bet on Kendall’ is exactly the kind of storytelling we are excited to be creating,” said Michael D. Ratner, Founder and CEO of OBB Media and CEO of Fanatics Studios.

The 360-degree campaign includes broadcast, digital, social, and out-of-home activations. Fans can begin betting through the Fanatics Sportsbook app on Thursday, January 29, following Jenner’s pick reveal at midnight on January 28.