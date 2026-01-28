GRAMMY® and Emmy Award-winning superstar Lizzo is bringing her music to one of the most intimate stages in the country. The singer, songwriter, rapper, instrumentalist, and actress has announced a limited 12-show series at the iconic Blue Note Jazz Club, with performances scheduled in both Los Angeles and New York.

The residency will spotlight unique jazz interpretations of Lizzo’s catalog, featuring fresh flute-forward arrangements curated exclusively for these performances. Known for blending classical training with pop, hip hop, and soul, Lizzo’s Blue Note shows promise a stripped down and immersive experience that highlights her musicianship in a new way.

The run begins in Los Angeles on February 20, 21, and 22, before moving to New York on February 27 and 28, and March 1. Each night will feature two performances, with showtimes at 8 PM and 10:30 PM.

Tickets will first be available through an Artist Pre-Sale on Wednesday, January 28, at 10 AM local time. Public on sale begins on Thursday, January 29, at 10 AM local.