Nas’ Harvard Fellowship Is Now Taking Applications

Harvard University is now accepting applications for the Nasir Jones Hip Hop Fellowship for the 2026 to 2027 academic year, with submissions due by January 30, 2026. The fellowship is designed to support scholars, artists, and creatives whose work engages African and African American studies, hip hop culture, and related artistic and intellectual disciplines.

Open to applicants from around the world, the program provides fellows with the opportunity to spend either a semester or a full academic year in residence at the W E B Du Bois Research Institute. During their time at Harvard, fellows are encouraged to pursue original research, creative projects, and interdisciplinary work that deepens the academic and cultural understanding of hip hop and its global impact.

The Nasir Jones Hip Hop Fellowship reflects Harvard’s continued investment in the study of hip hop as a serious field of scholarship and creative inquiry, offering participants access to the university’s academic resources, intellectual community, and collaborative environment.