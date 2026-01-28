GRAMMY Award-winning hitmaker NE-YO and GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum artist Akon have announced their co-headlining Nights Like This global tour. Produced by Live Nation, the expansive 57-city run launches Friday, April 24, at 3Arena in Dublin and spans Europe, the UK, Canada, and the United States before closing August 21 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The tour unites two era-defining artists whose music helped shape modern R&B, pop, and club culture. Throughout the show, NE-YO and Akon will share the stage in a dynamic back-and-forth performance format, delivering nonstop hits and fan favorites that defined a generation of radio and nightlife.

Fans can expect a setlist packed with classics, including NE-YO’s “So Sick,” “Closer,” and “Miss Independent,” alongside Akon’s “Smack That,” “Lonely,” and “Right Now (Na Na Na).” From smooth slow jams to high-energy club anthems, each night is designed to feel like a throwback celebration while welcoming new listeners into their iconic catalogs.

Ticket sales will vary by region. In the United States, tickets will be available first through a Citi presale, followed by the general on sale beginning Friday, January 30, at 10 AM local time on LiveNation.com. Canadian dates will feature an American Express presale before the same general on-sale date. For Europe and the UK, artist presales begin Wednesday, January 28, at 10 AM local, with general sales starting Friday, January 30.

The tour will also offer VIP packages in select markets, including premium seating, Meet-and-Greet opportunities with Akon, exclusive merchandise, and more, available via vipnation.com.