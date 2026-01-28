The Portland Fire announced today a new multi year partnership with Chime, naming the consumer financial technology company as the team’s Official Banking and Credit Partner. As part of the agreement, Chime’s logo will appear on the left shoulder of all three editions of the Fire’s 2026 jerseys.

The partnership aligns a highly anticipated return in women’s professional sports with Chime’s growing national presence in athletics during a period of rapid growth and cultural momentum for the game.

“Chime understands that with the return of the Portland Fire comes a responsibility to honor our history while intentionally building for the future,” said Portland Fire Interim President, Clare Hamill. “This partnership is about being part of the foundation as we shape a modern franchise rooted in values, community, and long-term impact.”

“Women’s sports are setting the pace for what modern fandom and community look like,” said Chime Chief Growth Officer, Vineet Mehra. “The Portland Fire embodies that shift. Our partnership isn’t about branding – it’s about backing the future of the game, showing up for a passionate community, and helping build something that lasts for generations.”

Chime members will receive access to Chime Lane, a VIP entrance at Moda Center, and Chime Club, a premium pregame space with exclusive merchandise, food, beverages, and special guest appearances. The partnership also includes a content series highlighting Portland culture and Chime’s role as presenting partner of gameday Tunnel Walks.