Yung Bleu Signals Interest in Celebrity Boxing

There needs to be a celebrity boxing league because Yung Bleu is the newest artist who is hinting at a possible shift from the studio to the ring. On Jan. 27, the Mobile, Alabama rapper shared a gym video on Instagram showing himself working a heavy bag, using the post to float the idea of entering the celebrity boxing scene.

The training clip was paired with a caption that also served as direct outreach. Bleu tagged streamer Adin Ross and the Kick livestreaming platform, signaling he is serious about exploring a fight opportunity tied to the growing influencer boxing circuit. “ Man @adinross @kick hit me up I’m next in that ring give me 3 months with a trainer let’s get this money ,” Bleu wrote, presenting the move as both a challenge and a potential payday.

Rather than portraying himself as a finished product, Bleu framed the moment as a starting point. He acknowledged the likely backlash from online critics before it arrived. “ incoming all the boxing experts before y’all come ain nobody say I was Floyd I’m just getting started,” he added, pushing back on any assumptions that he was comparing himself to elite fighters.

The rapper made clear that he is not positioning himself alongside boxing legends such as Floyd Mayweather. Instead, he emphasized a willingness to train seriously and improve, treating the idea as a learning process rather than a gimmick.

Bleu’s comments arrive as celebrity boxing continues to expand, with musicians, influencers, and streamers regularly crossing into the sport for high-profile events. Adin Ross has become a prominent figure in that space, frequently promoting and hosting bouts streamed on Kick for massive online audiences.

Whether Bleu’s post leads to an official matchup or remains a statement of intent, he has publicly entered the conversation. The message is clear: he is open to the ring, open to criticism, and ready to see where preparation might take him.