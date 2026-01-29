50 Cent once again found himself at the center of hip hop discourse after a short but pointed message aimed at Fabolous and Lloyd Banks surfaced online. The comment, posted briefly on X before being deleted, quickly made the rounds and reignited long standing conversations about longevity and relevance among veteran rappers.

50 Cent posted & deleted his thoughts on Fabolous & Lloyd Banks pic.twitter.com/A8X1Z7q9KG — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) January 29, 2026

The Queens rapper did not mince words in the post. “Fab vs. Banks [side-eye emoji],” 50 Cent wrote, according to 2Cool2Blog. He followed up with a harsher assessment: “They both never put in no work themselves. They both are not likely to sell at this point in their career. IT’S A TIE, LADIES & GENTLEMEN [shrug emoji] they are the same.” He went on to suggest that both artists are at their best when their music leans into romantic subject matter rather than street narratives.

The remark quickly sparked debate across social media and on-air discussions. Tony Yayo and Uncle Murda weighed in publicly, breaking down the perceived strengths and shortcomings of both Fabolous and Lloyd Banks. Their back and forth reopened old wounds and reminded fans that unresolved tensions from past eras still linger beneath the surface.

Fabolous has never shied away from addressing 50 Cent directly. As recently as December, he took lyrical shots at the G-Unit founder on the freestyle “Squatter’s Rights,” appearing alongside Jim Jones, Maino, and Dave East. The track signaled that any rivalry between them remains unsettled.

Banks’ relationship with 50 Cent has followed a different path. In a 2022 interview with GQ, the former G-Unit rapper emphasized that their bond remains intact despite changes over time. “It’s the same. We’re brothers,” Banks said, before adding, “We’re never all going to be doing the same thing at the same time at this point in our careers.”

As always, 50 Cent’s words ensured the conversation was far from over.