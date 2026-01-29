Okay this is a positive thing we need to highlight. ASAP Rocky is using his latest album, Don’t Be Dumb, to challenge long held ideas about how street life is portrayed in hip hop. Speaking with Michael Sebastian for Esquire, the rapper described the project as a conscious step away from glorifying danger and toward acknowledging the emotional cost that often comes with it.

Ge this, Rocky said the album title was chosen to signal that shift in perspective. “The previous album focused heavily on reckless behaviors and crash dummies. This new work serves as a counter-narrative,” he explained. He pointed to a noticeable change among his peers, many of whom are now openly addressing trauma rather than posturing toughness. “Recently, artists have begun expressing sentiments like, ‘Forget the streets. I’m dealing with trauma,’” he said. “These individuals who once embraced the ‘gangsta’ persona are now uncovering the truth: this narrative is an illusion.”

His real comments follow an ongoing debate sparked by 21 Savage, who questioned why rap continues to romanticize pain. Several artists, including G Herbo, YFN Lucci, and Pooh Shiesty, have publicly supported that position, calling for more honesty in how these experiences are represented.

As you can imagine, not everyone agrees. Blueface pushed back forcefully on social media, writing, “Next time you say ‘forget the streets,’ just know I’m not cooperating with any of you backstage. I never thought I’d see the day when aiming for a feature from 21 Savage meant siding against street credibility. Forget this industry!”

Others weighed in with different angles. Boosie Badazz urged balance, saying, “Let’s talk about positive paths like fruits and education instead of just saying ‘forget the streets.’ Our backgrounds have indeed contributed to our achievements.” NBA YoungBoy offered a more defiant view: “I don’t care about that. The streets are part of me. I love where I come from.” Fivio Foreign also criticized the conversation as overly simplified.

Amid the divide, Rocky’s message stands out as reflective, framing Don’t Be Dumb as a moment of reckoning rather than rejection.