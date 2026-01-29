Ahead of the Super Bowl LX halftime show, VegasInsider.com surveyed more than 3,000 NFL fans nationwide to determine which songs they want Bad Bunny to perform and which guest artists they hope will join him on stage.

Cardi B emerged as the clear favorite guest performer, earning 33 percent of the vote. She was followed by Drake at 21 percent and Marc Anthony at 14 percent. The top 10 list also included Enrique Iglesias, Daddy Yankee, Becky G, J Balvin, Young Miko, Mambo Kingz, and Rosalía.

Cardi B’s popularity spanned nearly every demographic. She was the most wanted guest performer in 45 US states and ranked No. 1 among 30 NFL fandoms. Drake led only one fandom, the Cincinnati Bengals, while Marc Anthony was the top choice among LA Rams fans. Cardi B also topped all surveyed age groups, from 18 to 24, through 55 and older.

When it came to songs, fans overwhelmingly chose “I Like It” as the must-have track, securing 18 percent of the vote. Other top picks included “Party,” “Moscow Mule,” “Tití Me Preguntó,” and “Dakiti.” “I Like It” ranked as the most requested song in all 50 states and across all 32 NFL fandoms, with only a handful of state-level ties.

A VegasInsider.com spokesperson said, “According to a poll of more than 3,000 NFL fans spanning all 50 American states and every NFL fandom, Cardi B tops the list of the most wanted guest performers for Bad Bunny’s halftime show, while their collaboration ‘I Like It’ emerged as the most requested track to be performed, highlighting the song’s remarkable staying power. Drake and Marc Anthony followed as the No. 2 and No. 3 guest performer choices, while ‘Party’ and ‘Moscow Mule’ ranked second and third among the most requested songs, respectively.”