Camper officially launched Grammy Week with his Campilation Album Release Party and Jam Session Presented by Jim Beam, setting the tone for what many are calling the biggest R&B moment of the week. Held at Verse LA, the event doubled as a reunion for the R&B community and a show of support for the GRAMMY Award-winning producer as he steps into his debut artist era.

The red carpet quickly became a showcase of modern R&B royalty. Guests included Ne-Yo, Victoria Monét, Ty Dolla $ign, Tank, Adam Blackstone, Ari Lennox, Jeremih, Dreezy, Eric Bellinger, Trevor Jackson, Alex Isley, Kiana Ledé, BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Terrace Martin, and many others from the extended Campilation creative circle.

Photos by: Jennifer Johnson

Inside the venue, the celebration evolved into a live musical experience. Camper and Ty Dolla $ign were seen vibing to the project’s standout track “Oowee,” featuring Jill Scott, while the jam session featured performances from Dixson, Alex Isley, Wanmor, The Amours, and additional collaborators. Camper took the stage multiple times, seamlessly moving between instruments and highlighting his range as a classically trained multi-instrumentalist.

The night felt larger than a release party. With Campilation, Camper positions himself as a defining voice of the next generation of R&B, and the overwhelming support in the room made one thing clear. The culture is fully behind him.