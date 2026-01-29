The journey of Generational Greatness has officially begun. Jordan Brand recently hosted an exclusive first-look event, offering a deep dive into the next chapter of the Jumpman legacy. Led by Caitlin Sargent (Jordan Brand CMO) and Leo Chang (Senior Creative Director, Jordan Basketball and Sport), the session provided a rare glimpse into the craftsmanship, storytelling, and high-profile collaborations driving the brand’s boldest campaign of 2026.

The Return of an Icon: Niecy Nash as the New “Genie”

In a nostalgic nod to the brand’s golden era, Jordan Brand announced that Emmy-winning actress Niecy Nash is the new face of its legendary “Genie” campaign. This creative direction revisits the iconic 1991 commercials that originally featured Little Richard.

Nash steps into the role to anchor the launch of the Air Jordan 6 Infrared “Salesman,” which serves as the hero product of the campaign. This specific colorway—often discussed in hushed tones by collectors as a mythic 1999 sample—is finally coming to life. The sneaker features:

Meticulous Construction: A return to the original 1991 shape with a 2mm raise on the tongue to match MJ’s on-court specifications.

A return to the original 1991 shape with a 2mm raise on the tongue to match MJ’s on-court specifications. Reverse-Engineered Pigment: The design team obsessed over side-by-side comparisons of the ’91 and ’00 pairs to ensure the Infrared hue is historically perfect.

The design team obsessed over side-by-side comparisons of the ’91 and ’00 pairs to ensure the Infrared hue is historically perfect. Sample Details: True to its “Salesman” name, the shoe includes internal sample text on the collar and factory hangtags.

The Heir Series 2: Built for Her

While the AJ6 honors the past, the Heir Series 2 represents the future of the women’s game. Leo Chang shared insights into the sneaker’s construction, which was built exclusively with the women’s game in mind. The silhouette was informed by direct feedback from female players to ensure it meets the unique performance needs of the modern athlete. The design also features input from Jordan Brand’s newest celebrity collaborators, blending elite sport performance with high-fashion aesthetics.

A Star-Studded Premiere at the Grammys

The “Generational Greatness” ad is set for a massive rollout on February 1 during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. The commercial is a celebration of “the power of women and the insatiable hunger for greatness,” featuring a powerhouse cast including:

Niecy Nash as the Genie

as the Genie Teyana Taylor

Napheesa Collier The ad is described as a “reminiscent” visual that will evoke a sense of familiarity for longtime fans while introducing a new generation to the defiant spirit of the brand.

Bridging the Legacy

The campaign masterfully connects the Air Jordan 6—the shoe Michael Jordan wore to clinch his first championship in 1991—with the Heir Series 2. It is a full-circle moment that honors the foundation of the 1990s three-peat while making a definitive statement about the strength and influence of women in sport today.

The Air Jordan 6 Infrared “Salesman” and the Heir Series 2 are set to be the must-have drops of the season, officially arriving just in time for the 35th anniversary of the AJ6.