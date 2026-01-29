Retired NBA champion Lamar Odom has checked into a rehabilitation facility in Los Angeles, just days after a high-speed DUI arrest in Las Vegas. Despite initially releasing a statement claiming he was not under the influence during the incident, the 46-year-old has made the personal decision to seek professional help to “reset and focus on his health.”

Odom’s manager, Gina Rodriguez, confirmed on Wednesday, January 28, that the former Laker has entered a 30-day treatment program at the iRely Recovery facility. According to Rodriguez, Odom took a step back after the recent incident to reflect and address triggers he’s been dealing with. She noted that he is taking full responsibility and choosing to be proactive about his wellbeing.

The move follows an early-morning arrest on Saturday, January 17, where Nevada Highway Patrol pulled Odom over for driving more than 100 mph on Interstate 15. While his team initially pushed back against the DUI allegations, the decision to enter treatment marks a shift toward prioritizing his long-term sobriety. Odom, who has been a public advocate for recovery since his near-fatal overdose in 2015, is reportedly focused on ensuring he stays on the right path.

The statement from his team concluded by expressing Lamar’s gratitude for the support he has received and his commitment to moving forward in a healthy, positive way. He is currently scheduled for a court appearance in March to address the charges.