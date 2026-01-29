Lauryn Hill is set to return to the Grammy stage for the 68th annual ceremony to lead a poignant tribute to Roberta Flack and D’Angelo. According to The New York Times, this performance is part of the annual segment honoring legendary artists who passed away over the last year.

Hill shares a deep history with both icons. Flack, who died last February, originally popularized the classic “Killing Me Softly,” which Hill later reimagined with the Fugees to global acclaim. D’Angelo, who died in October, famously collaborated with Hill on the soulful ballad “Nothing Even Matters” from her landmark 1998 debut album.

After D’Angelo died, Hill wrote on Instagram, “I regret not having more time with you.” She also posted a lengthy tribute to Flack on Instagram, saying she had “moved me and showed through her own creative choices and standards what else was possible within the idiom of Soul.”

The evening will be a full-circle moment for Hill, whose album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill dominated the 1999 Grammys. Other confirmed performers for the night include Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Clipse with Pharrell Williams. The ceremony will also feature a special showcase of the best new artist nominees, including Addison Rae and The Marías.

Fans can watch the 68th annual Grammy Awards this Sunday to witness this historic musical celebration of legacy and soul.