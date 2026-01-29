Michelob ULTRA is returning to the big game with a new campaign that merges two major sports moments, the Super Bowl and the Olympic Winter Games. The 60-second commercial, titled “The ULTRA Instructor,” is set on the ski slopes and celebrates competition, camaraderie, and performance when something worth playing for is on the line.

The spot stars Hollywood icon Kurt Russell and actor Lewis Pullman, both making their Super Bowl commercial debuts, alongside Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim and Olympian and NHL champion T.J. Oshie. The ad is directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for Top Gun: Maverick and F1.

In the commercial, Russell plays a legendary instructor who helps Pullman’s character tap into his competitive edge while skiing. As Pullman sharpens his skills, he surprises even elite athletes Kim and Oshie, reinforcing the idea that anyone can rise to the occasion when Michelob ULTRA is at stake.

The campaign is rooted in the brand’s long-running platform, “Superior Is Worth Playing For,” encouraging fans to embrace friendly competition whether on the slopes or watching from home. With 2026 marking a milestone year that includes both the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics, Michelob ULTRA is using the biggest stage in sports marketing to unite two global events and spotlight America’s competitive spirit as the Official Beer Sponsor of Team USA.