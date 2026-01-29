Nicki Minaj Reportedly Gifted Exclusive “Trump Gold Card” by Administration

In a move that has sparked significant conversation across social media and the political landscape, rap icon Nicki Minaj has reportedly been gifted a “Trump Gold Card” by the Trump administration.

The news comes after the introduction of the Trump Gold Card program last year. The program was designed to offer certain benefits or recognition to individuals, with some reports suggesting it was marketed toward high-net-worth immigrants looking to expedite residency in the United States for a fee of $1 million.

Minaj, a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago who has lived in the United States for the majority of her life and career, is one of the highest-profile recipients of the card to date. While the rapper has historically kept a complex relationship with political endorsements, this gesture from the administration marks a notable intersection of celebrity and current immigration policy.

What is the Trump Gold Card?

Introduced as a high-tier recognition and residency-expedite tool, the Gold Card has been a centerpiece of the administration’s alternative approach to immigration and high-level donor relations. While the specific perks for Minaj have not been fully disclosed, the gift is seen as a strategic move to align the administration with influential cultural figures.

Social Media Reactions

The announcement has met with a polarized response. Fans of the “Pink Friday” rapper are debating the implications of the gift, with some viewing it as a practical move for her status, while others criticize the political association. Comments on gossip sites and social platforms have been heated, ranging from support for the rapper’s success to sharp criticism regarding her family’s residency status.

Neither Nicki Minaj nor the White House press office has released a formal statement regarding the gifted card as of Thursday morning.